CFTC issues a $4.7 million fine for fraud and registration violations

The Commodity and Futures Trading Commission has filed and settled changes against Sharief Deona McDowell, a California resident, for fraud in connection with options on commodity futures contracts and for failing to register as a commodity trading advisor (CTA).

The US watchdog requires McDowell to pay $2.37 million in restitution and the same amount in a civil monetary penalty.

According to the announcement, McDowell engaged in a fraudulent scheme through the company she founded, Presidential Investments LLC. Between October 2018 and March 2022, she solicited $2 million from about 29 individuals or entities, supposedly for trading commodity futures contracts and options on commodity futures contracts on their behalf.