Brokeree Solutions issues warning against imposters

Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
The company said:
When reaching out via Skype please ensure that the account you are talking to has Skype name: brokeree before exchanging any financial or other private information.
Brokeree also noted that it accepts payments in EUR or USD via bank transfer. Its contracts are signed, discussed and exchanged only via email. Brokeree employees only send email from the official company domain.
The company also reminded its clients that private presentations and meetings can be arranged through its sales team and calls can be made through the company official phone number during business hours.
Brokeree Solutions has asked people who have fell victim to the scammers or have any suspicion that the identity is compromised, to contact the company directly via verified channels.