Brokeree Solutions issues warning against imposters

Brokeree Solutions has alerted its clients about a fake Skype account (live:.cid.8ac45076f53fc092) which was impersonating the brand with fraudulent intentions.

In the official statement the company has shared with LeapRate, it noted that scammers were acting as if they were selling solutions for forex brokers and requested payment in BTC or cash.

The fraudsters also discussed contract terms via skype, however they declined calls and meetings.

Brokeree Solutions reminded its clients that the company only accepts payments via bank transfer where the company’s identity can be verified.