AMF warns against investment companies operating without authorisation

The French market regulator has updated its black lists of websites and entities offering atypical investments to investors based in France without the proper authorisation.

Since the beginning of the year, the French watchdog has added 25 websites to its list of unauthorised entities. This renumber represents a significant fall compared to the 78 websites the regulator warned against in 2020.

AMF’s black list was created in 2017 and since then 361 unauthorised internet addresses were added with illegal offerings various categories such as livestock, wines or champagne, or, more recently, luxury watches.

The regulator reminded that any investment offers must be registered with the AMF.