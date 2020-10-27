French AMF issues warning on Vuelex

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
The AMF reported that Vuelex is offering advisory management and discretionary management services to retail investors.
However, Vuelex does not have any legal status authorising it to offer investors in France financial investment advice or third-party portfolio management services, nor any other investment services, for that matter.