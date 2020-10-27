Menu

French AMF issues warning on Vuelex

Regulation October 27, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


The Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) has issued a public warning against the activities of Vuelex and its website https://www.vuelex.com/.

The agency has found that this entity is offering unauthorised investment services and financial investment advice in France.

AMF alerts list
Share via

The AMF reported that Vuelex is offering advisory management and discretionary management services to retail investors.

However, Vuelex does not have any legal status authorising it to offer investors in France financial investment advice or third-party portfolio management services, nor any other investment services, for that matter.

Read More:

arrow
X
Whistleblower receives record $114 million award from SEC…RegulationJane Norberg, Chief of the SEC’s Office of the Whistleblower said: The actions of the whistleblower awarded today were extraordinary. After repeated…

French AMF issues warning on Vuelex

0
Send this to a friend