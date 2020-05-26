TigerWit strengthens its global expansion team with three new additions

UK-based global fintech firm TigerWit announced three new addition to its team for global expansion following the release of the yearly metrics and a report of 24% revenue growth for the financial year. James Blackwood Murray, Hazim Ismail and Mario Saudino will join TigerWit Business Development team to head the areas of Africa, MENA and Latin America, respectively.
James Blackwood Murray has more than 15 years of experience in financial markets. At his position as regional director of Africa, he will be will be responsible for the strategic growth.
James Blackwood Murray commented:
I am very excited to be leading the strategic development of growth in this frontier market. TigerWit has witnessed significant growth over the past few years in other regions and I am seeking to build on this within Africa and educate our clients as to the benefits of trading with the transparency of blockchain.
Hazim Ismail has extensive knowledge in the Middle Eastern financial landscape and 10 years of experience in the financial industry. At his position of regional director of the MENA markets, he will take charge of the expansion and development of the company strategic solutions in the region.
Hazim Ismail said:
Our unique solutions are a real asset to serve the retail and business partners in the region. We offer great partnership opportunities thanks to our innovative solutions and proactive adaptability to the local requirements.
Mario Saudino will focus on the regional team management, customer relations and sales strategy at his role as regional director of the LATAM and Spanish speaking regions where he brings 10 years’ experience in financial markets sales and project management
Mario Saudino commented:
I’m delighted to join a company with such prestige as TigerWit and join an unparalleled, professional team. TigerWit’s trading technology provides its clients a superior alternative to the ‘saturated standard’ in the online trading arena.