TigerWit strengthens its global expansion team with three new additions

UK-based global fintech firm TigerWit announced three new addition to its team for global expansion following the release of the yearly metrics and a report of 24% revenue growth for the financial year. James Blackwood Murray, Hazim Ismail and Mario Saudino will join TigerWit Business Development team to head the areas of Africa, MENA and Latin America, respectively.

James Blackwood Murray has more than 15 years of experience in financial markets. At his position as regional director of Africa, he will be will be responsible for the strategic growth.

James Blackwood Murray commented: