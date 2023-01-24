Plum launches its personal finance app in five European countries

European money app Plum today announced its launch five European countries including Italy, Portugal, the Netherlands, Greece and Cyprus.

Plum’s clients in these five European countries can now their bank accounts to the app.

The app provides its customers with money management services, allowing them to automatically set aside money regularly. In addition, people using the app can invest in up to 3,000 US stocks commission-free. Furthermore, the company provides a VISA debit card free of charge to its subscription-paying customers.