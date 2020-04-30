New common standards for crypto custody and management issued in Switzerland

The Switzerland-based Capital Markets and Technology Association (CMTA) announced a common industry standard for the custody and management of digital assets. CMTA’s “Digital Assets Custody Standard” is designed to clarify the differences between storing cryptocurrencies and storing traditional assets, as well as to set basic security and operational requirements for industry actors.

Established in Geneva in 2018, CMTA is a non-profit, independent association aimed at promoting the adoption of distributed ledger technologies like blockchain and digital assets in the financial markets.

Fedor Poskriakov, General Secretary at CMTA and a partner at Swiss law firm Lenz & Staehelin, presented the new document as the Swiss financial industry’s first step towards a consensus on common standards for the custody and management of digital asset.