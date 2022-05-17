Nomura to launch a crypto company

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NHI) today revealed its plans to create a new digital asset company, offering institutional clients a comprehensive suite of trading, investor products and investment services.
The new company is planned to launch later this year and it will provide institutional clients and investors with products and services linked to cryptocurrencies, stable coins, decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and others.
Steve Ashley, Chair of the new company and Head of Wholesale Division, said:
This is a major step forward as we look to scale-up our digital asset related businesses and investments. The new company will enable us to build an edge in providing institutional clients with access to a wide range of new products and services and contribute meaningfully towards responsible innovation in the digital asset ecosystem.
The new digital assets company will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of NHI. It will have dedicated capital and resources to accelerate time-to-market and innovation. Specialist staff from Nomura will be integrated into the new company, as well as external hires.
The announcement follows the establishing of Nomura’s Digital Company in April this year. The company was formed after a reorganization of Nomura’s Future Innovation Company, with the strategic intention of building Nomura’s presence in the digital asset space.
Hajime Ikeda, Head of Digital Company, said:
Staying at the forefront of digital innovation is a key priority for Nomura. Digital assets and the ecosystem around them represent a generational shift in how financial assets can be created and used.
Jez Mohideen, the unit’s newly appointed CEO, said:
Establishing this new company is a critical foundation for us and key to building an end-to-end digital asset offering. The company will have top talent and business agility along with access to Nomura’s global network to build a top tier institutional digital asset franchise.
