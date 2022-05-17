Nomura to launch a crypto company

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NHI) today revealed its plans to create a new digital asset company, offering institutional clients a comprehensive suite of trading, investor products and investment services.

The new company is planned to launch later this year and it will provide institutional clients and investors with products and services linked to cryptocurrencies, stable coins, decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and others.

Steve Ashley, Chair of the new company and Head of Wholesale Division, said: