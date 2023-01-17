Equals Group reports 59% increase in 2022 revenue

Equals Group has released its pre-close trading update for the financial year 2022.

The Group revealed that its unaudited revenue for the year has reached £69.7 million and a 59% increase compared to the previous year.

The company registered gross profit of £33.6 million, up 39% from 2021. Adjusted EBITA is expected to marginally surpass £12.0 million, up 79% YoY.