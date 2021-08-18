Amex and JP Morgan join Series D funding round for Plaid

JP Morgan has joined Amex in adding additional funding for Plaid during its Series D funding round. This comes after the initial Series D funding round brought in $425 million for Plaid. As Amex was already a partner for the company, the addition of JP Morgan will provide some extra financial muscle behind the company.

The initial funding round for Plaid led to a valuation of $13.4 billion being placed on it. The payment institution is dedicated to trying to increase access to fintech services through customer financial accounts. In attempting to do this, it has previously partnered with Square. This partnership saw Plaid offering better quality ACH transactions to merchants at the financial services firm.

One of the main focuses of Plaid is offering customers the ability to access different fintech firms without having to provide personal details. It provides security and safety when connecting to these firms without removing any of the payment possibilities.