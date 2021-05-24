Fintech Plaid teams up with payments firm Square

Fintech firm helps customers to authorize their bank account to make a payment quickly. In order to help businesses benefit from ACH payments, the company has partnered with Square.

ACH payments debited directly from bank accounts provide a lower-cost, more accessible alternative to credit cards for many businesses. Accounts and routing numbers used for ACH are more permanent than cards which expire or can go missing. Even despite the benefit for merchants, cards have solidified their position as default in e-commerce.

Plaid and Square’s partnership will allow merchants in the US to easily process ACH debits without holding sensitive bank information. Businesses can accept ACH payments through Square Invoices and developers can enable ACH payments through Square Web Payments SDK, without being concerned with bank authentication or other managed payment complexities.