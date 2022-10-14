FCA slaps a £1.5 million fine on Gatehouse Bank for AML failures

The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has imposed a £1,584,100 fine on London-headquartered Gatehouse Bank Plc for omissions in its financial crime systems and controls.

The fine was announced on Friday, revealing that the challenger bank has taken significant steps to improve its anti-money laundering (AML) checks.

According to the UK watchdog, Gatehouse Bank failed to conduct sufficient checks for money laundering and terror financing on customers with higher risk during period between June 2014 and July 2017. Furthermore, the bank failed to properly undertake checks for some of its politically-exposed customers.