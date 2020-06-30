Cunningham Commodities agrees to pay $250K for supervision violations

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) settled charges against Illinois-based Cunningham Commodities, LLC for failing to supervise accounts set up by an introducing broker whose activities it guaranteed (GIB).

The CFTC filed an order to settle the charges which requires Cunningham Commodities to pay a $250,000 civil monetary.

The CFTC order also states that Cunningham Commodities is liable for any restitution or obligations against the GIB in any related CFTC proceeding concerning the GIB’s conduct during the period of the guarantee, in an amount bellow $640,000.