Credit Suisse agrees to pay $200K fine to FINRA for reporting deficiencies

Investment bank broker-dealer Credit Suisse has agreed to pay $200,000 in a settlement with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). Additionally, the regulator also imposed a censure

According to a FINRA filing, between February 2015 and November 2019 Credit Suisse submitted 15.9 million clearing transactions to the Trade Reporting Facilities (TRFs) without short sale indicators.

In the document, FINRA explained that the firm misunderstood its reporting obligations.