Credit Suisse agrees to pay $200K fine to FINRA for reporting deficiencies

In addition, form February 2015 to April 2022, the firm failed to establish and maintain a supervisory system to help it comply with its trade reporting obligations for short sales.
During this period, Credit Suisse conducted supervisory reviews aiming to detect inaccuracies in its short sale reporting. However, the reviews only included the firm’s media-reported trade reports and not its non-tape, clearing-only regulatory reports to the TRFs.
According to the official filing, the Credit Suisse remediated the issues in April 2022.
