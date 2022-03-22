Credit Suisse expands Wealth Management in Germany, Sven Stephan to lead the local team

Credit Suisse today announced expanding its Wealth Management business in Germany. The Switzerland-based global investment bank detailed that it is focusing on Ultra-High-Net-Worth (UHNW) and entrepreneurial clients as well as sophisticated family offices.

The company further revealed that Sven Stephan was appointed to lead and build the new business unit dedicated Wealth Management team of Credit Suisse (Deutschland) AG.

German wealth management clients of the bank will now have on-the-ground advisors, based in Frankfurt, experienced in serving clients with institutional-like needs. At the same time, they will also have access to the bank’s extensive booking and solution capabilities in Switzerland.

The dedicated team in the German arm of the bank will work closely with the local investment banking and asset management teams.