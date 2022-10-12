SGX FX volume surges 31% MoM in September

Singapore Exchange (SGX) has released its trading metrics for September 2022. The company saw a surge in derivatives trading and heightened activity in FX and commodity futures on monthly basis during the last month.

The exchange boasted a record month for FX futures. Futures traded volume on SGX FX climbed 31% compared to the previous month to 3.42 million contracts, which is an all time high for the company. The total notional traded value was in excess of US$205 billion.

For the third quarter of the year, the volume grew 32% to 8.55 million contracts.

The Singapore Exchange said in the official press release: