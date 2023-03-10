CME Group reports FX futures and options reach new single-day volume record

Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) today announced that foreign exchange futures and options hit a new single-day volume record. The exchange revealed that the numbers reached 3.15 million contracts 8 March, equivalent to $296 billion in USD notional.

The overall futures and options volume record represents a 5% increase over the previous record of 3 million contracts set in September 2022.

Additionally, CME Group saw trading records in several individual currencies. These include 1.1 million Euro FX futures and 264,000 Canadian Dollar FX futures.