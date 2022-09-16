CME Group FX futures and options reach volume record of 3 million contracts

Derivatives marketplace CME Group today revealed its foreign exchange futures and options reached a single-day volume record of 3 million contracts. These numbers were recorded on 14 September 2022.

The Group highlighted that this is the first time its FX futures and options traded over 3 million contracts in a single day.

Furthermore, the number was 7% higher than the previous record of 2.8 million contracts set 3 December 2020.