CME Group FX futures and options reach volume record of 3 million contracts

Derivatives marketplace CME Group today revealed its foreign exchange futures and options reached a single-day volume record of 3 million contracts. These numbers were recorded on 14 September 2022.
The Group highlighted that this is the first time its FX futures and options traded over 3 million contracts in a single day.
Furthermore, the number was 7% higher than the previous record of 2.8 million contracts set 3 December 2020.
Additionally, CME Group reported that Open interest (OI) for CME Group FX futures and options also reached a record high. The platform recorded 3.3 million contracts on 8 September 2022. This was 17% higher year-on-year and reflects notional value of around $295 billion.
Paul Houston, Global Head of FX Products, CME Group, said:
Clients are increasingly accessing the deep liquidity, as well as the potential capital and cost efficiencies, offered by our FX futures and options products to manage their currency exposure. With the final phase of the Uncleared Margin Rules (UMR) now in play, and the Standardized Approach for Measuring Counterparty Credit Risk (SA-CCR) starting to take effect, we have seen strong growth in participation by firms across the trading community.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.