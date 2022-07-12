CME Group reports 21% increase in international ADV in Q2 2022

Derivatives marketplace CME Group revealed that in the second quarter of 2022, it has registered international average daily volume (ADV) of 6.3 million contracts.
The numbers are up 21% compared to the Q2 2021. However, compared to the first quarter of this year, this represents a 13.7% decline.
Looking at trading from outside the United States, volume was attributed largely to 43% growth in Equity Index products, a 28% increase in Interest Rate products, a 24% rise in forex products and a 44% growth in Equity Options.
In Europe, Middle East and Africa ADV touched 4.3 million contracts, registering a 15% increase compared to Q2 2021. These numbers were largely driven by a strong performance Equity Index products and Interest Rate products in the region, up 31% and 24% respectively, compared to the same period in 2021.
Asia Pacific ADV registered a record 1.7 million contracts in the second quarter, up 36% due to growth in Equity Index, Interest Rate and Energy products in the region. Latin America ADV reached 164,000 contracts in with 40% increase from Q2 2021.
On a global scale, CME Group saw ADV of 23.1 million contracts in Q2 2022, with a 25% increase over the same period in 2021.
Derek Sammann, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Commodities, Options and International Markets, CME Group, said:
Derek Sammann
Market conditions in the second quarter of the year continued to create a heightened need for risk management globally as clients worldwide worked to navigate sustained uncertainty and volatility. We saw considerable increases in volumes in Europe and Asia in Q2 and continue to work with clients in these regions and beyond to provide the financial and commodity risk management tools they rely on, around the clock and around the world.
