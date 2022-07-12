CME Group reports 21% increase in international ADV in Q2 2022

Derivatives marketplace CME Group revealed that in the second quarter of 2022, it has registered international average daily volume (ADV) of 6.3 million contracts.

The numbers are up 21% compared to the Q2 2021. However, compared to the first quarter of this year, this represents a 13.7% decline.

Looking at trading from outside the United States, volume was attributed largely to 43% growth in Equity Index products, a 28% increase in Interest Rate products, a 24% rise in forex products and a 44% growth in Equity Options.

In Europe, Middle East and Africa ADV touched 4.3 million contracts, registering a 15% increase compared to Q2 2021. These numbers were largely driven by a strong performance Equity Index products and Interest Rate products in the region, up 31% and 24% respectively, compared to the same period in 2021.