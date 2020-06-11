Board of directors of Cboe Global Markets approve $250 million share buyback

Exchange holding company, Cboe Global Markets, Inc. announced its board of directors’ authorization of a repurchase up to an additional $250 million of its outstanding common stock, effective immediately.

With this buyback approval, the company has around $347.6 million of availability remaining under its share repurchase program as of June 10, 2020. For the past year the company has repurchased 1.9 million shares, for about $201.6 million.