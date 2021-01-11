Menu

JFD Group offers commission-free ETF trading on MT5 for investors in Europe

ETFs January 11, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova


The internationally licensed investment firm JFD Group has added a cost-efficient product line to its MetaTrader 5-based multi-asset offering. The firm’s European clients will be able to trade six iShares exchange-traded funds without paying a commission. The selected ETFs are listed on stock exchanges in Germany (XETRA), USA (NYSE Arca) and UK (XLON).

Lars Gottwik, founder and CEO of JFD commented:

We are achieving another milestone in our strategic roadmap by expanding our commission-free offering. It is always exciting to see how our team delivers innovative financial products bringing to reality JFD’s mission to democratize the investment industry. So far, 2020 is a record-breaking year for us in terms of turnover and account openings which proves that we are on the right track in our development. In the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, many investors have become extremely cautious when building their portfolios and deciding where to spend their hard-earned money. The ability to consider another investment vehicle while reducing the trading costs can make a massive difference in performance.

JFD Group noted that it believes we can now observe the “new normal”, where customer behavior shifts rapidly towards online research for the best deals and e-commerce. The firm expressed its belief that it is a matter of time to see more investment firms jumping on the commission-free bandwagon as the competition for client acquisition in the overly saturated financial industry is fierce.

Gottwik added:

The MetaTrader 5 trading platform plays an instrumental role in our product development cycle. MetaQuotes’ platform gives us enough flexibility and technological robustness to perform complex integrations with our liquidity providers. The release of the commission-free ETFs, which are exclusively available on JFD’s edition of MetaTrader 5, is another example of such a successful integration.

