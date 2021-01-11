JFD Group offers commission-free ETF trading on MT5 for investors in Europe

The internationally licensed investment firm JFD Group has added a cost-efficient product line to its MetaTrader 5-based multi-asset offering. The firm’s European clients will be able to trade six iShares exchange-traded funds without paying a commission. The selected ETFs are listed on stock exchanges in Germany (XETRA), USA (NYSE Arca) and UK (XLON).

Lars Gottwik, founder and CEO of JFD commented:

We are achieving another milestone in our strategic roadmap by expanding our commission-free offering. It is always exciting to see how our team delivers innovative financial products bringing to reality JFD’s mission to democratize the investment industry. So far, 2020 is a record-breaking year for us in terms of turnover and account openings which proves that we are on the right track in our development. In the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, many investors have become extremely cautious when building their portfolios and deciding where to spend their hard-earned money. The ability to consider another investment vehicle while reducing the trading costs can make a massive difference in performance.