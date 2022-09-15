SEC charges Loop Capital Markets in first case against broker-dealer municipal advisor violation

The Securities and Exchange Commission revealed on Wednesday that it has charged Chicago-based Loop Capital Markets, LLC for providing advice to a municipal entity without registering as a municipal advisor.

The regulator clarified that this is the first time the SEC has charged a broker-dealer for violating the municipal advisor registration rule.

According to the official press release, during the period between September 2017 and February 2019, Loop Capital advised a Midwestern city to buy particular fixed income securities. The city executed the purchase using the proceeds of its own municipal bond issuances.