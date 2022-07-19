HK SFC bans former Standard Chartered Bank exec for three years

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has announced banning former Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited (SCB) employee, Lam Ki Fung. He will not be able to hold a position in the industry for three years from 12 July 2022 to 11 July 2025.

According to the Hong Kong regulator, the ban follows a criminal investigation into Lam and his mother.

The Eastern Magistrates’ Court found the two defendants guilty of conspiring to fraudulently obtain a quarterly incentive payment of HK$4,520 from SCB. The events took place between April and December 2017.

During this period, Lam had opened payroll accounts at the bank for five customers obtained by his mother. She then transferred funds ranging from HK $80,000 to HK $200,000, from her personal bank account into the five payroll accounts.