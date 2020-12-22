Former Australian financial adviser pleads guilty to theft

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) announced that Keith James Flowers, formerly known as Nigel Flowers, pleaded guilty in court to charges of acting dishonestly as a company director and of theft.

Flowers served as the director of Flowers Financial Group Pty Ltd (in liquidation) and Flowers Financial Management Pty Ltd (in liquidation), which specialised in providing financial advice to the medical profession.

During 2011, Flowers was a registered financial adviser and engaged in a scheme to raise money to fund a proposed IPO by Avior Australia Ltd. The scheme raised approximately $1.48 million.

Flowers raised funds from long-term clients of Flowers Financial Management, establishing a trust account called 1Source Wholesale Investments Pty Ltd ITF Avior Pre-IPO Trust, to which he was the sole signatory, to collect his clients’ funds.