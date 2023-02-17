CFTC Charges Vista Network Technologies and CEO for Ponzi-Like Scheme

California-based Vista Network Technologies and its CEO, Armen Temurian, have been charged by the US Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) of defrauding consumers out of more than $7 million in Bitcoin and Ethereum.

In addition, it is alleged in the official news release on Thursday that Vista and CEO Temurian stole some of the client funds by operating a Ponzi-style scheme in which they repaid previous investors with money raised from new ones.

The defendants falsely advertised and promoted their schemes from September 2017 to January 2018, according to the complaint the US commodities market regulator submitted to the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York. For example, Vista claimed it would trade customers’ digital assets and earn a 2.5% return per day or “double in just 80 days” using “Robot Traders.”