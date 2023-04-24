CFTC charges 14 FX dealer firms for fraudulent registrations claims

The Commodity and Futures Trading Commission has sued 14 entities for fraudulently claiming to be registered as futures commission merchants (FCM) and retail foreign exchange dealers (RFED).

The list of entities includes Betatradeoptions.com, Bitfinmarket.com, Bit Block FXtrades, Bit Trading, Cross Trade FX, Fast Option Subdivision, Garantitrademiness.com, Garantitrademinex.net, Instantearners247.com, Prime Finance Network, Sparkleswhite.com, TFX Trading, Trust Pay Market and Voltfxtrade. According to CFTC’s announcement, they claim to be based in United Kingdom, Sweden, North Dakota, New York, California, and Arkansas.