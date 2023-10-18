Alpine Capital branches into wealth management

On Wednesday, Alpine Capital, an investment and management firm, confirmed it is launching a new advisor, stockbroker and wealth management platform. The company’s new launch, which had previously focused on energy and infrastructure support with corporate advisory, will now steer its services toward emerging companies and the investors who support them, specifically across Alpine Capital’s corporate finance, institutional sales and wealth management divisions.

Alongside this new launch, the company announced major changes within its leading roles. Wentworth Securities Director Malcolm Nutt, Head of Wealth Management Thomas Schoemaker, and Head of Institutional Sales Phil Cawood have joined with the company’s finance team who recently founded RE Capital. Not only does this shift signify internal movements, it also aims to direct the company into new ventures, servicing infant companies as opposed to well-established businesses.

Charlie Reed, from RE Captial, noted:

Through the addition of Institutional Sales and Wealth Management to our service capability we will work with companies and investors on private and public market opportunities across technology, natural resources and general industrials. I am excited by the initial interest, including a range of transactions prior to Christmas.”

Thomas Schoenmaker also stated: