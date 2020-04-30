Silvergate Bank continues crypto success story – Q1 deposits soar 35%

One significant problem that every crypto entrepreneur faces is finding a banking partner within his national borders. Banks have been loath to support the crypto sector for fear of money laundering or shady business schemes that might affront regulators or tarnish their pristine reputations. Silvergate Bank is the exception to the rule. Its executive team decided to seize the apparent opportunity before it, went public last November, and now it has ascended into the top ten percent of banking ranks in the United States. Despite “Black Thursday” in the crypto world, Q1 results also tout a 35% increase in deposits.

Digital currency customers reached 850, an increase of 617 over the past year, and it also claims to have another 200 in its pipeline. Its asset base is now $2.3 billion, a good bit less than the market leader, JPMorgan Chase, with over $3 trillion, but in the rankings compiled for 2019, it ranked 420 out of 5,186 banks. Silvergate is also an innovator, having constructed its proprietary Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN), which enables its crypto clients to pay and receive funds from one another on a “24X7X365” basis, a definite necessity since the crypto market operates without ever closing.

Per the bank’s earnings report: “Our first quarter results demonstrate our continued success expanding the SEN network as we grew our net customer count to 850 from 804, at year end, while maintaining a pipeline of more than 200 potential customers. Additionally, we experienced transaction growth in excess of 100% as a result of the increased volume of Bitcoin trades combined with the strong network effect of the SEN.” SEN’s volume grew 123% to $17.4 billion for the quarter, handling 31,405 transactions. These figures connote a trebling of system volume over the course of a single year.