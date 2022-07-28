Jacobi appoints former BlackRock executive Martin Bednall as CEO

Digital asset investment management company Jacobi Asset Management today revealed that Martin Bednall has joined the company as its new CEO. Bednall’s appointment will start from 1 August and he will also continue in his role at FinEx Capital Management.

Bednall succeeds Jamie Khurshid, who will become Chairman of the Board while current Chairman Roy McGregor remains as a Director and will remain in the position of Chairman of Jacobi Investment Funds PCC Limited.

As the new CEO of Jacobi, Bednall brings significant expertise in portfolio management, capital markets, operations and exchange-traded product development. He served as Managing Director at FinEx for the last eight years. Prior to that, he spent over thirteen years in various roles at BlackRock, including Co-Head iShares Product Team.