Jacobi appoints former BlackRock executive Martin Bednall as CEO

Digital asset investment management company Jacobi Asset Management today revealed that Martin Bednall has joined the company as its new CEO. Bednall’s appointment will start from 1 August and he will also continue in his role at FinEx Capital Management.
Bednall succeeds Jamie Khurshid, who will become Chairman of the Board while current Chairman Roy McGregor remains as a Director and will remain in the position of Chairman of Jacobi Investment Funds PCC Limited.
As the new CEO of Jacobi, Bednall brings significant expertise in portfolio management, capital markets, operations and exchange-traded product development. He served as Managing Director at FinEx for the last eight years. Prior to that, he spent over thirteen years in various roles at BlackRock, including Co-Head iShares Product Team.
An ETF veteran, Bednall will work on Jacobi’s goals to build on the listing of Europe’s first Bitcoin ETF.
Jacobi continues to develop its ambition to become Europe’s dominant digital asset ETF issuer. The launch of the Jacobi Bitcoin ETF is the beginning of an exciting roadmap for digital asset exchange-traded funds suitable for institutional, professional and sophisticated investors.
Martin Bednall added:
Martin Bednall
I am absolutely delighted to join Jacobi at this very exciting and pivotal time in the digital asset market, and to build on the significant milestones already achieved by the founders. Having the first Bitcoin ETF in Europe gives Jacobi a fantastic base on which to build more products and distribution avenues to provide the market with the institutional grade, regulated digital asset products it needs.
