Jacobi Asset Management launches Europe’s first Bitcoin ETF on Euronext Amsterdam

Jacobi Asset Management (Jacobi) today announced the launch of the Jacobi Bitcoin ETF, a first for Europe. The ETF will be listed on Euronext Amsterdam, part of the pan-European marketplace Euronext, from early July.
The Jacobi Bitcoin ETF gained regulatory approval from the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC) in October 2021. From early July the ETF will begin trading on the Euronext Amsterdam Exchange under the ticker BCOIN. Fidelity Digital AssetsSM will provide custodial with Flow Traders and DRW facilitating trading as market makers.
CEO Jamie Khurshid commented:
The Jacobi Bitcoin ETF will enable investors to access the underlying performance of this exciting asset class via a well-established and trusted investment structure. Our goal at Jacobi is to make digital asset investments simpler and more familiar for institutional and professional investors. We are delighted to be working with all our premier partners including Fidelity Digital Assets and Flow Traders who have supported us from inception and are an integral part of this European first as we list on Euronext Amsterdam.