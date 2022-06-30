Jacobi Asset Management launches Europe’s first Bitcoin ETF on Euronext Amsterdam

Steffy Bogdanova
June 30, 2022 9:20 am

Jacobi Asset Management (Jacobi) today announced the launch of the Jacobi Bitcoin ETF, a first for Europe. The ETF will be listed on Euronext Amsterdam, part of the pan-European marketplace Euronext, from early July.

The Jacobi Bitcoin ETF gained regulatory approval from the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC) in October 2021. From early July the ETF will begin trading on the Euronext Amsterdam Exchange under the ticker BCOIN. Fidelity Digital AssetsSM will provide custodial with Flow Traders and DRW facilitating trading as market makers.

CEO Jamie Khurshid commented:

Jamie Khurshid, Jacobi

Jamie Khurshid

The Jacobi Bitcoin ETF will enable investors to access the underlying performance of this exciting asset class via a well-established and trusted investment structure. Our goal at Jacobi is to make digital asset investments simpler and more familiar for institutional and professional investors. We are delighted to be working with all our premier partners including Fidelity Digital Assets and Flow Traders who have supported us from inception and are an integral part of this European first as we list on Euronext Amsterdam.

Edd Carlton, Institutional Digital Asset Trader at Flow Traders, added:

Edd Carlton, Flow Traders

Edd Carlton
Source: LinkedIn

We are excited to be acting as lead market maker for Europe’s first Bitcoin ETF, which is another milestone in the development of the institutional digital assets space. This is also aligned with the growing demand from institutional investors who are looking to diversify their portfolios by adding Bitcoin and other digital assets. Flow Traders has been a longstanding supporter of enabling exposure in digital assets and we are delighted to be working with Jacobi Asset Management on this launch.

Through Jacobi Asset Management, European institutional and professional investors will gain access to the Jacobi Bitcoin ETF via a simple investment vehicle for a 1.5% annual management fee.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
Tags:

Read Also: