Jacobi Asset Management lists Europe’s first spot Bitcoin ETF on Euronext Amsterdam

Jacobi Asset Management (Jacobi) has listed Europe’s first spot Bitcoin ETF on Euronext Amsterdam. The Jacobi FT Wilshire Bitcoin ETF (the ”ETF”) represents the first decarbonised digital asset fund compliant with SFDR Article 8. Jacobi has implemented a verifiable built-in Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) solution which allows institutional investors to access the benefits of Bitcoin whilst also meeting ESG goals.

The ETF, regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC), trades under the ticker BCOIN. Custodial services are provided by Fidelity Digital AssetsSM, with Flow Traders operating as market makers and Jane Street and DRW as Authorised Participants. Fund benchmark, the FT Wilshire Bitcoin Blended Price Index, is provided by Wilshire Indexes with the REC solution created in collaboration with digital asset platform, Zumo.

CEO of Jacobi Asset Management, Martin Bednall said: ”It is exciting to see Europe moving ahead of the US in opening up Bitcoin investing for institutional investors who want safe, secure access to the benefits of digital assets using familiar and regulated structures like our ETF. Unlike other products in the European market which are debt instruments, our fund owns the underlying asset directly. Jacobi is proud to be supported by Tier1 partners at the forefront of this digital asset market evolution whilst also pioneering an innovative, environmentally sound solution for European investors.”

Mark Makepeace, CEO of Wilshire Indexes, added: ”The launch of the Jacobi FT Wilshire Bitcoin ETF is an important milestone for the digital asset industry and a transformative moment for the global financial industry. We are excited about the partnership with Jacobi and, as a leader in the development of institutional grade digital asset benchmarks, we are committed to helping accelerate the advancement of the entire digital asset ecosystem.”

The Jacobi FT Wilshire Bitcoin ETF offers an ESG-aligned digital asset solution where environmentally conscious ETF buyers can consider Bitcoin within their investment portfolio, as well as independently audit the environmental claims. Jacobi’s solution differs from carbon offsetting products by quantifying the electricity consumption attributable to Bitcoin in the ETF and purchasing equivalent RECs, the standardised instrument for procuring clean power. This provides digital proof of RECs, transparently recorded on a blockchain.

Kirsteen Harrison, Environmental Manager, Zumo, commented: “The decarbonisation of crypto is one of the most pressing challenges facing the nascent digital assets sector, and there is increasing pressure on all businesses to have credible plans to decarbonise. We’ve been working closely with Jacobi Asset Management to help them build out an ESG-aligned, future-proofed crypto offering for their customers. It’s hugely exciting to see it come to life in the shape of Europe’s first Bitcoin ETF. We’re creating the investment products of tomorrow – what a moment for the industry.”

Emanuel van Praag, lawyer at Kennedy Van der Laan, commented: ”We are proud to have provided legal counsel to Jacobi AM in its listing of the first SFDR Article 8 digital assets fund.”

For further information and investment options visit Jacobiam.com.

About Jacobi Asset Management (Jacobiam.com)

Jacobi Asset Management (Jacobi) is a European ETF issuer, serving institutional investors, created to shape the future of digital asset management. Jacobi has developed a strong commitment to ESG excellence and a focus on delivering long-term value, striving to exceed expectations and build lasting and impactful partnerships.

Our team of experienced professionals are committed to transparency, integrity, and fiduciary responsibility. Providing a range of diverse expertise, enabling us to navigate dynamic markets and deliver comprehensive investment strategies that align with our investors unique financial goals, ESG ambitions and risk tolerances.

DISCLOSURE AND DISCLAIMER:

Jacobi Asset Management offers its services to institutional, professional and sophisticated clients only. Any investment comes with risks and the value of an investment can decrease as well as increase.

About Wilshire Indexes (www.wilshireindexes.com)

Wilshire Indexes is a global benchmark platform that provides institutional investors, asset managers and retail intermediaries unmatched flexibility in solving benchmarking, portfolio construction, and risk management challenges. Transforming the way investors use benchmarks to meet their objectives, Wilshire Indexes provides global coverage of the markets through the leading FT Wilshire Index Series. Combining new technology and modular products in a growth-aligned commercial model designed for collaboration, efficiency, and speed to market, Wilshire Indexes offers a completely new way to work with an index provider. Wilshire Indexes operates alongside Wilshire’s investment management, consulting, OCIO, and alternative asset businesses, which are separately known as Wilshire Advisors.

About Zumo (zumo.tech)

Zumo believes everyone should have access to sustainable finance, and that blockchain has the power to deliver this globally. Its mission is to provide a better planet for digital assets, delivering sustainable, accessible and secure ways to unlock the benefits of web3.

As an enterprise-focused digital-asset-as-a-service platform engineered with a focus on compliance and sustainability, Zumo’s turnkey, API-based infrastructure offers a fast, flexible and compliance-sensitive route to market. It is empowering fintechs, banks, asset managers and brands to offer safe and secure digital assets products while also opening up new revenue streams, attracting new customers and supporting customer retention.

Carbon-neutral since inception, the business is committed to ongoing collaboration in the decarbonisation of the digital assets industry. Zumo was an early signatory of the Crypto Climate Accord, the first digital asset business to receive UK government funding from the UK’s national innovation agency, Innovate UK, to further its applied work on the decarbonisation of digital assets, and is now a key contributor to industry guidance on the energy consumption of blockchain, working in tandem with the World Economic Forum and the GBBC Digital Finance.

DISCLAIMER:

