CME Group reveals changes to senior leadership team

CME Group has announced changes to the company’s management team structure, with all new appointments reporting directly to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy.

Sunil Cutinho was appointed as Chief Chief Information Officer, overseeing the company’s enterprise technology. Cutinho, who joined the Group in 2002, previously led CME Clearing and has servied in a range of technology roles. He takes the place of Kevin Kometer who is retiring at mid-year.

The Chief Operating Officer, Julie Holzrichter will now oversee global operations, as well as CME Clearing.

The Group promoted Suzanne Sprague to Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Clearing & Post-Trade Services. She will report to Holzrichter.

According to the official announcement, Sean Tully will continue to lead the Group’s interest rates business as Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Rates & OTC Products. He helps global clients navigate the ongoing market transition from LIBOR to SOFR-based products. Tully will continue to oversee CME Group’s cash and OTC businesses.