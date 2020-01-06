LeapRate interview: Mati Greenspan speaks about founding Quantum Economics

Mati Greenspan, a former senior market analyst at FX broker eToro, is the founder and CEO of Quantum Economics, a research and consulting company that specializes in money management, advisory and analysis services.

Mati is also the Author of the Book The Complete Guide to Fintech Investing, and is a licensed portfolio manager in the European Union. His passion is in finding strong trends in the market and highlighting the opportunities for traders. Mati is most famous for his analysis of the crypto asset class.

He joins LeapRate today to talk about his new company and his professional path.

LR: Hi, Mati, happy to have you at LeapRate. As a start, could you please tell us about your professional journey so far, what were your first steps from starting to developing your own company?

Mati: Thanks for asking. I’ve been a trader for as long as I can remember and have always been involved in the currency, stocks, and commodities markets. As far as my career, it pretty much started in 2008 when I got my first job at an online broker and have been an “industry insider” ever since. I was lucky enough to take part in many massive market movements in that time including in gold, the Japanese Yen and Euro currency wars, crude oil and OPEC debacle, bitcoin of course, and many more.

LR: Before starting your own company, you were a senior market analyst at eToro, could you please tell us what was your role and how did you decide to found your own company?

Mati: For the last 7.5 years, I’ve been growing together with eToro and always learning and always building new things. At this point, it’s quite clear that eToro will continue to grow and spread the message that everyone can take control of their investments. For me, the timing just seems right now to enact some of the many different ideas that I’ve had over the years.

LR: Please describe what does the new company do and what is the competitive advantage of it?

Mati: It’s basically three clear parts. Analysis, Advisory, and Money Management. The very first thing I did was to setup a blog in order to build up an audience. Many people have complemented me on my writing over the last years so now I have an outlet where everyone can sign up for free and benefit from my market analysis. I’ve also already signed on as an adviser with BlockTV to assist with their new token listing. I managed to give them several proposals designed to increase the value for token holders and almost all of them were implemented already.

The money manager aspect is a bit more complex and will take a bit more time to begin implementation. I do have an Advanced Trader’s License from CySEC that authorizes me as a portfolio manager, so over the next few months will definitely do something.

So far I’ve had dozens of offers from all over the space on potential collaborations and I’m always open to hearing more.

LR: Do you have any specific goals for the upcoming year or any specific projects you would like to undertake?

Mati: Yes. No spoilers though. Hopefully will have a few announcements for you shortly. The future is wide open.