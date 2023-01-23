SEBA Bank launches new crypto banking offering

FINMA regulated digital assets bank SEBA Bank today announced new offering simplifying crypto banking for its traditional or crypto-savvy clients

SEBA combines traditional and crypto banking providing its clients with the environment to seamlessly navigate between traditional and digital assets. Traditional investors are able to safely build their crypto exposure from their familiar banking environment, while experienced crypto investors find new ways to manage their crypto assets.

The bank offers three programs – Gold and the exclusive Platinum which offer professional investors access to institutional-grade crypto and traditional financial services and the Corporate program which is aimed at companies active in the field of crypto, needing traditional banking services as well.