Nukkleus partners with Monogram blockchain to facilitate MG Token payments

Nukkleus Inc has just announced its exclusive partnership with Monogram Network, a public ledger blockchain, supporting the issuance of their MG Token.

The collaboration via crypto firm Digital RFQ Limited is a step towards providing institutional investors with security to enter the crypto market and benefit from the performance of digital assets and crypto payments.

The MG Token is a global asset with plans to expand into renewable energy and real estate. The announcement noted that with these tokens, investors will be able to leverage the Monogram Network with immutable logging, tracking, and tracing of maturing real world assets. The token will be facilitated through Digital RFQ, which will ensure all payouts are made to MG Token holders in a secure and efficient manner.

Over the past decade crypto has become popular among unregulated retail markets. However, institutional investors have faced various risk, technology and banking infrastructure barriers. Digital RFQ’s services overcome these obstacles, representing a UK institutional focused crypto firm which is also registered with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for the handling of client money.