Nukkleus partners with Monogram blockchain to facilitate MG Token payments

Nukkleus Inc has just announced its exclusive partnership with Monogram Network, a public ledger blockchain, supporting the issuance of their MG Token.
The collaboration via crypto firm Digital RFQ Limited is a step towards providing institutional investors with security to enter the crypto market and benefit from the performance of digital assets and crypto payments.
The MG Token is a global asset with plans to expand into renewable energy and real estate. The announcement noted that with these tokens, investors will be able to leverage the Monogram Network with immutable logging, tracking, and tracing of maturing real world assets. The token will be facilitated through Digital RFQ, which will ensure all payouts are made to MG Token holders in a secure and efficient manner.
Over the past decade crypto has become popular among unregulated retail markets. However, institutional investors have faced various risk, technology and banking infrastructure barriers. Digital RFQ’s services overcome these obstacles, representing a UK institutional focused crypto firm which is also registered with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for the handling of client money.
Jamie Khurshid, COO, Nukkleus, commented:
From the outset, Digital RFQ’s strategy has been to service institutional clients only. For that reason we spent years establishing the appropriate infrastructure and regulated fiat capabilities to support institutional size volume for cross border payments, all the time, addressing the risks associated with cryptocurrencies. Today that hard work is paying off with corporate client contracts being signed with prestigious firms like Monogram. With our client volumes increasing through partnerships like Monogram, we will naturally start considering our options to uplist and entertain acquisition opportunities that strengthen and extend our crypto footprint globally.
Monogram CEO Debra Domeyer said:
We are delighted to be working with the team at Digital RFQ to facilitate our Monogram Token payments. Unlike other crypto platforms focused on small retail flow, the team at Digital RFQ, with their backgrounds in tier one investment banks and brokers, clearly understand what it takes to securely move and settle the sort of volumes we need for our investments. This is an unmatched service in institutional crypto.
Nukkleus recently acquired Match Financial, which operates six crypto product lines through Digital RFQ. The official announcement noted that the partnership benefits from two products in particular – Fiat to Crypto: acquiring cryptocurrencies, DeFi and securities token investments with deep liquidity through partnerships with global exchanges and brokers and Crypto to fiat: offering FCA regulated fiat gateways and a full suite of global institutional crypto banking services with capacity that exceeds $50 million daily.