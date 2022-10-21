N26 introduces crypto trading product

German neobank N26 on Thursday announced it is launching a new cryptocurrency trading product N26 Crypto. The product is first introduced in Austria and made available in other markets in the upcoming months.

N26 crypto offers nearly 200 cryptocurrencies. According to the Berlin-headquartered bank, the new product responds to a strong local demand with 40% of users are interested in crypto assets or are already actively buying and selling cryptos.

The new crypto product will be rolled out key markets in stages over the next 6 months, the mobile bank said.