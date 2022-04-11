Helveteq lists crypto ETPs on SIX Swiss Exchange

SIX Swiss Exchange today announced that Helveteq has listed its first crypto ETPs on the exchange.
The addition of Helveteq brings the number of crypto ETP issuers on the exchange to 11 and the number of tradable crypto ETPs to 155.
Helveteq was established in 2021 and is based in Pfäffikon SZ. The company has a representative office in Zollikon.
Christian Katz, CEO at Helveteq, commented:
It is time to offer investors the first carbon neutral crypto ETPs by a Swiss issuer. Awareness of the link between the environment and the blockchain economy is rising fast and we all must work together to find sustainable solutions. That’s why Helveteq sponsors and cooperates with the University of Zurich for research in this field, based on which we compensate the carbon footprint of our Zero ETP family.
With ETPs and Structured Products combined, SIX’s offering includes 240 products based on 18 cryptocurrencies, provided by 13 issuers.
Since the beginning of 2021, SIX has added several new crypto ETP issuers. Last year, the exchange’s trading turnover jumped 673% in related to cryptocurrencies.
Christian Reuss, Head SIX Swiss Exchange, added:
Christian Reuss Source: LinkedIn
Already early, Switzerland established clear framework conditions enabling investors to exploit the opportunities offered by digitalization. Crypto Valley, between Zurich and Zug, is home to numerous companies and organisations in the blockchain sector. I’m delighted to see how many start-ups choose the Swiss jurisdiction because of its legal certainty, world-class infrastructure and our stable trading system. A warm welcome to Helveteq joining our issuer ranks and further expanding the product range.
