Helveteq lists crypto ETPs on SIX Swiss Exchange

SIX Swiss Exchange today announced that Helveteq has listed its first crypto ETPs on the exchange.

The addition of Helveteq brings the number of crypto ETP issuers on the exchange to 11 and the number of tradable crypto ETPs to 155.

Helveteq was established in 2021 and is based in Pfäffikon SZ. The company has a representative office in Zollikon.

Christian Katz, CEO at Helveteq, commented: