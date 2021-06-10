BitMax, now relaunched as AscendEX, offers multilingual services

BitMax has recently updated its services to be available in various languages in its desire to make cryptocurrency trading easily available for traders around the globe.
The news follows the company’s entrance into the German crypto market.
BitMax’s spokesperson noted that the company aims to offer its services not only to English-speaking traders. The digital trading platform announced that the revamped services also include an intuitive Spanish interface and are now available to all free of charge, regardless of geographical location or investment amount.
According to the official announcement, more information and updates will be coming in the future.
The company stated:
Traders can expect that BitMax will cater to more multilingual crowds soon.
The global digital exchange platform BitMax relaunched in March 2021 as AscendEX in the English-speaking world. The platform was originally launched in August 2018 in Singapore.
The brand aims to create an autonomous digital currency platform for traders on all levels worldwide. BitMax supports a range of digital currencies that also extends leveraged trading opportunities to its customers.
BitMax offers traders a web-based trading platform, as well a mobile trading app and support for Android and iOS devices.
The firm allows its clients to start crypto trading via mobile phone or a computer with only a valid phone number or an email address
BitMax, now AscendEX, offers a Telegram chat group available 24/7 and offers support in multiple languages, including English, Chinese, Arabic, Russian, Spanish, and more.
As cryptocurrency trading becomes more attractive to traders worldwide, many trading platforms expand their offerings in order to engage more investors. Global multi-licensed broker CAPEX.com just announced adding 12 new cryptocurrencies to its growing crypto portfolio. The new additions include AAVE, Cardano, Chainlink, Compound, EOS, Monero, NEO, Polkadot, Stellar, Tezos, TRON and yearn.finance.