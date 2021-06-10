BitMax, now relaunched as AscendEX, offers multilingual services

BitMax has recently updated its services to be available in various languages in its desire to make cryptocurrency trading easily available for traders around the globe.

The news follows the company’s entrance into the German crypto market.

BitMax’s spokesperson noted that the company aims to offer its services not only to English-speaking traders. The digital trading platform announced that the revamped services also include an intuitive Spanish interface and are now available to all free of charge, regardless of geographical location or investment amount.

According to the official announcement, more information and updates will be coming in the future.