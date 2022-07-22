Binance to offer crypto CFDs in Australia

Binance’s Australian subsidiary, Binance Australia Derivatives, has announced that crypto contract for differences (CFDs) are now available for wholesale Australian customers under an Australian Financial Services (AFS) licence.
Launching crypto derivatives under an AFSL delivers on our core strategy of becoming a regulated institution in Australia. The Binance Australia Derivatives products will enable wholesale customers the opportunity to hedge their crypto portfolio as well as grow the total size of Australian crypto markets.
Changpeng Zhao, Chief Executive Officer of Binance added:
Changpeng Zhao Source: LinkedIn
To attract the next billion crypto users, Binance is focused on building user trust through regulatory compliance, security, and strategic partnerships. The Australian crypto market is a unique opportunity due to the robustness of the financial services regime.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.