Coinbase acquires institutional investment firm One River

US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has acquired One River Digital Asset Management, an institutional investment firm with a focus on cryptocurrencies. This move represents a significant development for Coinbase as it continues to broaden its range of services for institutional clients. By acquiring SEC-registered investment adviser, One River, Coinbase will benefit from the firm’s institutional-grade investment technology and expertise, which will enhance its existing trading platform for institutional investors.

Coinbase already offers a range of institutional services, including trading, staking, and custody. The addition of One River’s capabilities will broaden the choice for institutional clients seeking to invest in cryptocurrencies. Following the acquisition, One River Digital Asset Management will be renamed Coinbase Asset Management.