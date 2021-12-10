SEC obtains judgments against BitConnect

The US regulator has obtained a judgment against Glenn Arcaro and his company, Future Money Ltd. for the promotion of the BitConnect.

SEC first filed the complaint against Arcaro in September 2021. He was the lead national promoter of the BitConnect’s digital asset scheme in the United States between August 2017 and January 2018. During this time, he lured investors through the Future Money website.

According to the regulator, Arcano promoted the fraudulent digital asset scheme to retail investors and prospective investors. He also related information and instructions from BitCommect to other promoters in the country.