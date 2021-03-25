Influencer “Jay Mazini” indicted on wire fraud 

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Easter District of New York announced this week that Instagram influencer “Jay Mazini”, whose real name is Jegara Igbara, has been charged with wire fraud. The charges were related to a Bitcoin scheme where the social media influencer is alleged to have persuaded his followers to send him the cryptocurrency by dishonestly claiming to have wired cash transfers in exchange for the trade.

In reality, however, Igbara ended up stealing at least $2.5 million worth of Bitcoin from his victims, having never wired them the cash exchange. Until March 2021 “Jay Mazini,” held nearly one million Instagram followers and was known to upload videos of himself generously giving away significant amounts of money as gifts to individuals.

William F Sweeney, Jr., FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge, said: