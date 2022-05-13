Coin Signals’s Jeremy Spence sentenced to prison

Coin Signals operator Jeremy Spence was sentenced to 42 months in prison for defrauding over 170 people in various cryptocurrency funds that he operated, the Department of Justice has announced.

Spence pleaded guilty before the court. He was also imposed $44 million monetary penalties by the CFTC last year.

According to the court details, between 2017 and 2019, Spence solicited investors in various cryptocurrency investment pools he had created. The largest and most active of the funds were the Coin Signals Bitmex Fund, the Coin Signals Alternative Fund, and the Coin Signals Long Term Fund. Investors would transfer cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum to Spence for him to invest.