OneCoin cryptoqueen Ruja Ignatova placed on Europe’s most wanted list

OneCoin cryptocurrency founder Ruja Ignatova was named in the European law enforcement agency’s most wanted list for the role she played in the multibillion-dollar fraud.

Europol announced on its website that the 41-year-old Ignatova:

[She] is suspected of having, as the driving force and intellectual inventor of the alleged cryptocurrency “OneCoin”, induced investors all over the world to invest in this actually worthless “currency”.

The law enforcement agency is offering a €5,000 ($5,217) reward for any information that could lead to the arrest of the so-called cryptoqueen.