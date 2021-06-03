The FCA extends the temporary registration regime for crypto firms

The UK Financial Conduct Authority announced the extension of the Temporary Registrations Regime (TRR) for existing cryptoasset businesses to 31 March 2022.

The regime was put in place last year to allow cryptoasset firms that applied for registration before 16 December 2020 to continue trading while their applications are being assessed.

The UK watchdog discovered that a large number of businesses are not meeting the standards, required under the Money Laundering Regulations. The FCA reported that this has led to an unprecedented number of businesses withdrawing their applications.

The new extended date allows those firms to carry on with their business operations while the regulator proceeds with its assessment.