Securities and Exchange Commission charges DeFi firm with $30 million fraud

The US SEC has charged two men from Florida – and their company – with fraudulently raising $30 million in unregistered sales. Derek Acree and Gregory Keough formed the company Blockchain Credit Partners, and between February 2020 and February 2021, the company misled several customers. The $30 million was raised from the sale of smart contracts.

The smart contracts took the form of two different tokens. The first was the mToken, which could be used to purchase digital assets on the DeFi Money Market and earn 6.25% interest. The second was the DMG token. It offered the ability to vote on Blockchain governance and a share of any excess profits.

While the tokens were marketed as smart contracts, they were not quite this complex. The defendants intended to use the money raised from the sale of the securities to purchase income-generating assets in real life. They intended to then use this income to pay any interest or profits to customers who had purchased the tokens.