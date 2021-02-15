SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce demands clarity in crypto regulation

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Pierce commented:
It’s not only that there have been calls for clarity for some time and that a new administration brings the chance to take a fresh look, but it also is a moment where it seems others in the marketplace are also taking a fresh look.
Electric car-maker Tesla announced its $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency hit record highs this month. Banking and financial services holding company BNY Mellon said it would help clients hold, transfer and issue digital assets and payment company Mastercard Inc announced it was opening its network for some crypto assets. Pierce pointed out that these events add to the urgency in needing a clear regulation.
Hester Peirce also said in her interview with Reuters that not enough time had passed to form policy from the Reddit provoked GameStop rally. She said it was “wonderful” that there were new investors and a wider range of market participants could improve price formation.
She said:
To see new investors participating in the markets is a good thing and of course we want them to be educated and skeptical.