SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce demands clarity in crypto regulation

Often called “Crypto Mom” by crypto enthusiasts, Peirce has advocated for the need of clear rules to allow crypto assets to be widely used without fear of breaking the law.

The cryptocurrency friendly Commissioner said there is urgent need for regulation as companies such as Tesla Inc, BNY Mellon Corp and Mastercard Inc. have shown their support for digital currency.

Pierce commented:

It’s not only that there have been calls for clarity for some time and that a new administration brings the chance to take a fresh look, but it also is a moment where it seems others in the marketplace are also taking a fresh look.

Electric car-maker Tesla announced its $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency hit record highs this month. Banking and financial services holding company BNY Mellon said it would help clients hold, transfer and issue digital assets and payment company Mastercard Inc announced it was opening its network for some crypto assets. Pierce pointed out that these events add to the urgency in needing a clear regulation.

Hester Peirce also said in her interview with Reuters that not enough time had passed to form policy from the Reddit provoked GameStop rally. She said it was “wonderful” that there were new investors and a wider range of market participants could improve price formation.

She said: