Former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes surrenders six months after being accused

Arthur Hayes, the former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange platform BitMEX, has surrendered himself in Hawaii to the US authorities and appeared in court on Tuesday. Hayes faces charges suggesting that he did not take necessary action in preventing his innovative start-up from becoming a platform for money laundering crimes. Hayes’ surrender comes six months after New York-based federal prosecutors first accused him.

After turning himself in, Singapore resident Hayes appeared in a Honolulu court in front of a federal judge. This took place following an earlier agreement, and Hayes was soon released on a US$10 million bond in anticipation of future court proceedings, which are due to take place in New York. Hayes, alongside co-founders of BitMEX, have been accused of conspiring to avoid US laws that require money-laundering controls on such businesses.

His lawyers said in a statement: