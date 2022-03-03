EU calls for crypto regulation to prevent Russia from dodging sanctions

The European Union is looking at measures on cryptocurrencies to prevent Russia from going around the economic sanctions, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Wednesday.
EU finance ministers and other officials talked about the risk that digital assets pose of Russia decides circumvent sanctions, officials said.
Le Maire said during a news conference:
We have decided to work on additional measures to further strengthen the effectiveness of these sanctions and avoid any bypassing of the sanctions decided by the 27 member states. In particular, we will take measures on cryptocurrencies, which must not be used to bypass the financial sanctions decided by the European Union.