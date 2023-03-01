CFTC and SEC file fraud charges against FTX co-owner Nishad Singh

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) both filed fraud charges against Nishad Singh, an FTX senior executive on Tuesday. The complaint filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York charges Singh with fraud by misappropriation and with aiding and abetting fraud committed by Samuel Bankman-Fried, FTX Trading Ltd., and Alameda Research LLC.

Singh was a shareholder and senior executive at FTX and served as the crypto exchange’s director of engineering at the time it collapsed in November 2022.

There are similar charges already filed against FTX founder Bankman-Fried and two FTX and Alameda executives, Gary Wang Caroline Ellison. The last two already pleaded guilty.